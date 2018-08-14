CSS Men’s Soccer Heads Across the Pond

The Saints will spend their preseason in England playing in 4 games.

DULUTH, Minn.- The CSS Men’s Soccer team is going to England for a ten day preseason trip.

During their time abroad the Saints will be competing against various academies, along with attending professional games and sight seeing.

A lot of the trip will also be used to prepare the team for when they return to the States.

“I’m excited. It’s going to be a good time for us to set the tone for the season. People weren’t really satisfied with what happened last year. So good to go over there and get some things out of the way and get ready for the season,” said center back Trigve Rennan.

“We’re pretty upperclassman heavy this year. Obviously for the last couple years we’ve been a little younger now these guys have put the time in and I think it’s a good time for these guys to go and hopefully it kicks off our season and hopefully we have a good year,” said head coach Barry Chastey.

The Saints are coming off of a 14–6–1 season, losing to UW- Superior in the UMAC tournament. That frustration left the team already knowing what they need to accomplish this time around.

“As a team I think we’re just trying to bring up our compete level. I think that’s one thing that we talked about ending last year and that’s one thing going into this year that we really want to work on considering we didn’t end the year pretty well last year. We want to really capitalize on every game, every training session. So that’s definitely what we want to work on this year,” said full back Kyle Hewitt.