Ellison Wins Minnesota’s Attorney General Nomination

Ellison Defeated Four Other Candidates

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison has won Minnesota’s Democratic primary for attorney general.

Ellison defeated four other candidates to win Tuesday’s primary days after a former girlfriend accused him of domestic abuse. Ellison denied the allegation.

Ellison decided to give up his safe Minneapolis-area seat to try for attorney general when incumbent Lori Swanson ran for governor. He said it was a chance to make a difference in pushing back against some of President Donald Trump’s policies that he says are hurting people.

In 2006, Ellison became the first Muslim elected to Congress. He is also vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Republicans haven’t held the Minnesota attorney general seat for more than half a century.