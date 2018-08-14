Esko Football Pushing For State Tournament Run

Losing to Proctor in the 2017 section championship game motivates the Eskomos to do better this year.

ESKO, Minn.- The Eskomos began their day of preseason in the classroom and then took to the field.

Last season didn’t end the way they had hoped, falling to proctor in the section championship. But this year their sights are on getting better and making it to State.

“We had a lot of momentum last year and I think we’re all kind of frustrated that we didn’t get to make it to State. So I think we want to come back and we want to pound it through and get there,” said guard Peyton Koskela.

“I think it’s a process. I think from the first year to last year, the way I look at it it’s pretty linear. It’s getting better every day, a little bit better, a little bit better, a little bit better. So I don’t really see it as one year to the next. I just want to continue with that from where we left off last year hopefully we start getting better this year,” said head coach Scott Arnston.

This run to State won’t be easy for the Eskomos as they lost a total of twenty seniors after last season.

“Yeah we’re definitely down on depth this year. But we just have to grind through it, just keep working hard and hopefully that just shows on the field,” said quarterback Mason Vinje.

“It gives other opportunities for people to play. We were very senior heavy and now we have opportunities for the next group to come up and play. That’s the great thing about high school football, you wait around long enough you’re going to get your opportunity,” said Arnston.