Evers Wins DFL Primary for Wisconsin Governor; Now Faces Gov. Walker

Wisconsin state schools chief Tony Evers has won the Democratic primary for governor and will face Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November.

MADISON, Wis.-Wisconsin state schools chief Tony Evers has won the Democratic primary for governor and will face Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November.

Evers emerged from a field of eight candidates in Tuesday’s primary.

He was the only candidate to have won election statewide before and now faces his biggest challenge against Walker.

Walker has built up a big financial advantage for his re-election bid. He’s already run more than a dozen television ads touting his record of the past eight years.

The 66-year-old Evers has been the state’s education chief since 2009 and has clashed with Walker in the past on mostly education issues.

Walker’s campaign and Republicans criticized Evers for not revoking the license of a teacher who was caught viewing pornographic emails on his school computer.