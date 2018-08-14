Radinovich Wins DFL 8th Congressional District Primary

WASHINGTON (AP)

Former state Rep. Joe Radinovich has won a crowded Democratic primary to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan in a northeastern Minnesota swing district.

Radinovich defeated Rep. Jason Metsa, longtime former news anchor Michelle Lee and others on Tuesday. Radinovich served one term in the state House and managed Nolan’s 2016 re-election campaign.

It sets up another hard-fought general election in what has become one of the most expensive and competitive congressional districts in the country. Radinovich will face Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner and retired Duluth police officer.

Nolan announced his retirement earlier this year after narrowly winning three terms. The 8th District was a Democratic stronghold for decades before becoming more competitive in recent cycles. President Donald Trump carried the district by 15 percentage points.