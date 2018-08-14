Shea Walters Named New CEC Boys Hockey Coach

The Cloquet School Board approved the new coach on Monday evening.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Last night the Cloquet School Board voted on the pending approval to hire Shea Walters as the new head coach of the boys Cloquet– Esko– Carlton hockey team.

Walters will lead the Lumberjacks this upcoming season. The former Hibbing High School star served as an assistant coach for CEC last season and prior to that he was an assistant at Hibbing–Chisolm.

Walters will become the third boys CEC hockey coach in the last three years.