The Latest: Walz Wins 3-way Primary for Minnesota Governor

Democratic Rep. Tim Walz has won a three-way primary for Minnesota governor.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic Rep. Tim Walz has won a three-way primary for Minnesota governor.

Walz leveraged his rural Minnesota connections and a geographically balanced ticket to defeat state Rep. Erin Murphy and Attorney General Lori Swanson in Tuesday’s primary. Walz is leaving Congress after six terms representing southwestern Minnesota.

Walz’s outstate appeal and pedigree as a former teacher and a National Guard veteran had long made him a favorite among Democrats trying to hang on to the office as two-term Gov. Mark Dayton retires.

But he lost the party’s endorsement in June to Murphy and shook up his campaign soon afterward.