UMD Political Science Professor Weighs in on Tuesday’s Primary Election

Primary Elections are Taking Place in Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday, August 14; Polls Close at 8:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, August 14, residents in Minnesota and Wisconsin have the chance to make their voice heard during the 2018 Primary Election.

Tuesday morning, Cindy Rugeley, UMD Associate Professor of Political Science, gave her insight on the importance of the primary election.

Races up for grabs include Governor, Congress, Senate, Attorney General and many more local races.

