Cabin and Bunkhouse Destroyed in Cook County Fire

The Cause of the Fire is Under Investigation

COOK COUNTY, Minn. – Lutsen and Tofte Fire Departments responded to a report of a residential structure engulfed in flames at 4 County Road 34 Rollins Creek Road in Lutsen Township Tuesday evening.

When fire crews arrived on scene a bunkhouse and a cabin were fully engulfed in flames causing concern that the fire would spread into surrounding forest.

Schroeder and Grand Marais Fire Departments were called on scene to secure additional water and resources out of precaution, but were later released from the scene after the fire was contained.

The two structures were deemed a total loss.

No injuries were sustained and the cause of the fire is under investigation.