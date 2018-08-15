Community Builds Relationships At Kids, Cops and Cars

Kids, Cars and Cops has been around for more than three years.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been a busy day at Bayfront Festival Park.

Hundreds of kids and their families turned out for the annual Kids, Cops and Cars event; where a big goal is connecting the community with members of law enforcement and other agencies.

The formula being used to build positive community relationships involves kids, cops and cars.

Police squad cars, fire trucks and an ambulance are all part of the scenery at Bayfront Festival Park.

But there’s no emergency here.

This is typical for the annual Kids, Cops and Cars event.

Kids get up close and personal with law enforcement.

It’s also where you’ll find Tover Allen.

This is his second year at Kids, Cops and Cars.

“It’s good for them that they do this event cause then kids don’t actually have to be scared of them,” said Allen.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Have you though about that?

Yes, I already know,” said Allen.

Tell me.

“A firefighter,” said Allen.

In fact, you may find many aspiring police and firefighters in the crowd.

“This is actually a recruiting tool for us too to show that anybody who really wants to have this job can do it if that’s what they choose to do and want to go to school for,” said Duluth Police Lt. Chad Nagorski.

Police officers and firefighters flipped burgers and spent one on one time with kids as they ordered food.

Another highlight was the tug of war matches between the kids and adults.

These are just a few of the many ways the men and women in uniform are working on positive interactions within the community.

“We have interactions with people five to 10 years later. They say I remember when you took me fishing,” said Nagorski. “I remember the kids, cops and cars, I remember when you came and we saw your dog at school, that’s what we want to do.”

Parents also appreciate how Kids, Cops and Cars helps break stereotypes.

“To show them that police aren’t scary or anything; they’re normal human beings,” said Rick Lucia.

“If there is a time when they need us we want them to be running toward us and not away from us,” said Nagorski.

The Duluth Fire and Police department and the U.S. Coast Guard were just a few of the participating agencies in this free event.