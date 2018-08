Former Carter Hotel Building To Be Demolished

DULUTH, Minn. – The rundown Carter Hotel building in downtown Duluth is now approved or demolition.

The building is located behind the Fond-du-Luth Casino at 17 North 2nd Avenue East.

The Fond du Lac Band owns the property.

Officials say the building needs to go because the roof is caving in and mold is taking over.

The Duluth Planning Commission says the Band’s immediate plan is to turn the space into a parking lot with 18 spots.