Get Bubbly for the 10th Annual Duluth Bubble Festival

The 10th Annual Duluth Bubble Festival is Happening Sunday, August 19 from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Clyde Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Families in the Northland will have the chance to get bubbly this Sunday, August 19!

This marks the 10th year for the Duluth Children’s Museum’s Bubble Festival.

Organizers say the event is the perfect way to end summer vacation with a pop.

The event will happen from noon to 4:00 p.m. at 29th Avenue West and Michigan Street at Clyde Park.

For the past two years, the festival has drawn over 4000 people and the Duluth Children’s Museum expects to surpass that number this year.

The festival is packed with bubble-themed activities, including a bubble so big children can stand in it, bubble play pools and activities, science demonstrations, and much more.

Free skating and games on the turf will be available thanks to a partnership with the Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center.

Headlining the 10th Anniversary of the festival is Minneapolis-based Dance Pop duo Koo Koo Kangaroo, along with the return of singer songwriter Mary Bue and Bubble Parties by Diamond M.C. Entertainment.

Food vendors will be on site. Multiple community partners have stepped up to help with activities, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Duluth, Frost River, Lake Superior Zoo, Great Lakes Aquarium and many more.

A suggested $1 dollar donation is asked when attending the festival.

