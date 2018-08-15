Health Center Hoopla

Lake Superior Health Center Hosts Block Party

Duluth, Minn.- Lake Superior Health Center in Duluth is celebrating its accomplishments and its patients, while raising awareness for overall health in the community, during National Health Center Week.

On Wednesday Aug 15, the Health Center held a block party, filled with live music, games, crafts, The Flash and his trusty sideckick Super Chicken, and free hotdogs. They even gave out free bags of produce.

Staff were also on hand to answer all types of health-related questions. Including those that involve Insurance.

“Here, in the Twin Ports, this past year we served 11,500 patients medical, dental, behavioral health, we just added substance abuse treatment and this is our way of giving back,” said Markets Manager, Jessie Peterson. “We’re here to celebrate our patients, our board members, staff, anyone in the community who’s interested.”

Lake Superior Health Center on Grand Ave also has two facilities in Superior.