Level Three Predatory Offender Relocates Within Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. – A level three predatory offender will be changing addresses within the city of Hibbing on August 18.

Robert Edward Berendt will be relocating to the vicinity of 6th Avenue East and 30th Street East.

On August 16 at 6:00 p.m. the Hibbing Police Department will be conducting a Community Notification Level Three Predatory Offender Meeting in the Little Theater located on the lower level of the Hibbing Memorial Building.

The Hibbing Police Department will be able to provide you with useful information on personal safety.