Minnesota Voters Almost Set Record During Primary Election

DULUTH, Minn. – When Minnesota voters headed to the polls for Tuesday’s primary it was the biggest estimated in 24 years.

In Duluth almost 30 percent of registered voters showed up.

City leaders say it was exciting to see people engaging in the Democratic process and they are hopeful this will set the tone leading up to the general election in November.

“We’re really going to treat this almost like we would treat a presidential election where we’ll just prepare for a very large turnout,” said Duluth City Clerk Chelsea Helmer.

Recently the turnout for midterm primary elections has usually been between 10 and 15 percent.

Tuesday’s primary turnout in Minnesota was at about 22 percent and most other locations around the state had higher than average vote totals for a primary.