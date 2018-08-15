Northland Natives Return to Brainerd Int’l Speedway

This weekend is the 37th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals in Brainerd.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, all eyes will be on the Brainerd International Speedway for the 37th annual NHRA Nationals.

Northland natives Greg Anderson and Jason Line will be racing in the Mello Yello series. But more importantly, it’s chance for both racers to win on their home track.

“I’d like to win one here. It’s eluded me so far. It’s been tough. But I love coming back here and seeing my core group of friends that I grew up with and started racing with and my family so it’s great to come back,” Line said.

“I’ve had two opportunities to do that now and it’s the best. It’s absolutely the best to win in front of your fans. Not only your fans, but your buddies and your relatives. Your buddies love to heckle you and if you don’t win, you get heckled. That’s the only time I hold my head high and say “guess what? I made the right move here’,” said Anderson.

The action begins Thursday night and continues throughout the weekend.