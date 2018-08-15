Squad Car Storytime Allows Kids to Bond with Police Officers

Members of the Duluth Police Department read to kids at the library every other Wednesday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department had the chance to engage with the community on Wednesday as they held storytime at the Duluth Public Library.

A Duluth Police Officer hung out at the library, reading different stories and bonding with little kids.

The connections give both the officers and the kids an afternoon to enjoy.

“It shows kids a different view of police officers that we’re humans as well and we enjoy reading. And kids enjoy coming up and asking all sorts of questions about what’s on our belt. And they enjoy stickers,” patrol officer Chris Beekmann said.

The Duluth Public Library holds squad car storytime every other Wednesday afternoon.