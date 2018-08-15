Superior Home Damaged in Fire
The Couple's dog was Rescued by Neighbors
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5322 East 3rd Street just before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
When crews arrived the flames had spread from the home’s exterior to the attic.
The house suffered heavy fire damage, estimated at $15,000, and displaced two residents.
No one was home when the fire erupted and the resident’s dog was rescued by a neighbor.
No injuries were reported with the fire and the cause remains under investigation.