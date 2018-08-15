Two Hurley men Found Guilty of First Degree Homicide

Sentenced to Life in Prison

HURLEY, Wis. – A jury in Iron County has found two Hurley men guilty of first-degree homicide with a dangerous weapon and hiding a corpse.

Joseph D. Lussier and Richard Francis Alexander Allen were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The two men were on trial for the death of Wayne M. Valliere Jr of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Valliere’s family reported him missing on Christmas Day.

Authorities recovered his body in Iron County on January 1.