Wednesday Night at the Races Lets Kids Be Active

The weekly event is for kids ages 4-14 and is free to register.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Wednesday Night at the Races has become a huge local traditional throughout the summer, where kids can participate in free, short, non-competitive races each Wednesday for six weeks.

The races are held in a different location each week and this Wednesday it was held at Superior High School. Kids were split up by age groups and gender, and any kid was able to participate who was between the ages of four and 14.

The younger kids would run half a lap around the track, while older kids ran one lap and the oldest age group ran two laps around the track. Every kid received a ribbon when they crossed the finish line and they also got a snack after they were done. The races not only provide a fun evening for the kids, but also allows them to get up and be active.

“We do all of these events throughout the summer to keep the kids out, keep them active, keep them excited about doing something physical and being in good health,” marketing and public relations director Mandi Peterson said.

There are two more races for the summer and you can find out more by visiting their website.