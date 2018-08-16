Art in Bayfront Park Takes Over Duluth this Weekend

Ninth Annual Art in Bayfront Park is Happening Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19 from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19, Art in Bayfront Park returns for the ninth year.

The two-day art fair takes place at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.

Art lovers will find quality work from local and regional artists.

Vendors will include jewelry, painting, photography, ceramics, metalwork, glass and more.

New this year, there will be a beer tasting tent and a special make and take kids area sponsored by Makers Mercantile.

More than 100 artists were selected through a jury process to take part in the festival.

Visitors will also enjoy the extensive car show featuring the artful design of vintage cars.

The car show will be on display from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

