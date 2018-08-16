Conversations Surrounding Aliens and UFOs

Chad Lewis has appeared on the Discovery Channel's A Haunting and ABC's World's Scariest Places.

DULUTH, Minn. – Have you ever heard any stories about aliens or Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) encounters?

Author, lecturer and researcher Chad Lewis made a trip to Duluth to share those type of stories.

On Thursday he was at the St. Louis County Historical Society with his presentation called “UFO Minnesota, Watch the Sky.”

The audience ranges from people who are true believers to skeptics.

He says he gets a lot of emails from people about bizarre encounters and if it’s weird enough he’s open to check it out.

“Lake Superior seems to be a nut bed of paranormal activity. Not only do I get reports of people in Duluth seeing phantom ships disappear out there and grant sea serpents, these of the deep that shouldn’t be there but also UFO’s.”

Lewis travels the world alone to sort out fact from fiction.

The event was part of the Historical Society’s lunch with the history people event.

