Duluth man Arrested for Felony Sexual Conduct with Juvenile

The Male was Conversing via the Grinder app

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Following an under cover investigation a Duluth man has been arrested for communicating with an underage boy and attempting to initiate meetings for sexual intercourse.

The Hermantown Police Department was contacted by the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to inform them that an “Under Cover” BCA agent posing as a 15 year-old boy was in conversations with the male via the app Grinder.

Through further conversations the male, 29-year-old Abrum Oaktbe Olson of Duluth, coordinated a meeting spot with the perceived underage boy.

When Olson arrived at the location he was arrested by Hermantown Police Officers and later admitted to conversing with the juvenile boy with the intention to coordinate a meeting for sexual intercourse.

Olson has been charged with Felony Engage in electronic communications relating or describing sexual conduct with a child and was arraigned on August 10.