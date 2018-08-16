Fire at Chisholm Apartment Building Displaces Several Residents

Authorities say They Have not Heard of any Injuries

CHISHOLM, Minn. – Two Iron Range Fire Fighter crews battled a late night fire Wednesday evening at a Chisholm apartment building.

The fire was reported at around 9:15 p.m. in the 400 block of 6th Street Southwest.

The fire displaced several residents of the apartment building.

Chisholm police say they have not heard of any injuries associated with the fire.

There is no confirmation of the amount of damage or the cause of the fire at this time.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.