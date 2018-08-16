Huskies Top Dock Spiders, Force Winner-Take-All Game Three

Duluth will host Fond Du Lac Friday night at Wade Stadium for the Northwoods League Championship.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies get four RBIs from Northwoods League MVP Augie Isaacson as they defeat Fond Du Lac 8-1 Thursday night at Wade Stadium. With the win, the Huskies and Dock Spiders will play a winner-take-all Game 3 Friday night in Duluth for the Northwoods League championship.

Tony Monroy, Julian Escobedo and General MacArthur each scored twice for the Huskies. Jack Corbell pitched seven strong innings, allowing just five hits and one run.