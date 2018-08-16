Nursing Home Residents Take a Field Trip to Gordy’s Warming House

The outing has been a tradition for nearly 15 years.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Residents from a nursing home at the Cloquet Memorial Hospital were treated to some free scoops of ice cream at Gordy’s Warming House in Cloquet.

The residents were transported to the business in wheelchairs, something that’s becoming a tradition in that community. Live music filled the air as the patients enjoyed a free scoop of ice cream. One man told us the field trip will not be forgotten.

“Oh man I just can’t believe it,” 60-year-old Ferdinad Martineau said.

“They’re grateful for this trip, they are, talk about it all last night and tonight,” Martineau said.

This has been a tradition for nearly 15 years, that patients and workers both look forward to every summer.

“Honestly it’s just really fun for us to do, it’s fun for us to not only give back to the community but give back seniors that help shaped our town,” Gordy’s grandson Sever Lundquist said.

To get the party started the road is completely blocked off for the parade of wheelchairs to be welcomed into Gordy’s.