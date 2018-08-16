Primrose Center Hosts Classic Car Show as Part of Carnival

Vintage cars from all over were on display.

DULUTH, Minn. – Classic cars were showcased at Primrose Retirement Communities this afternoon for the classic car show.

People from all over brought their cars by giving people the chance to examine and admire the different cars. The cars ranged in style and year created, which gave the elders the chance to reflect on those years.

“Especially at a facility like this where there’s some older folks, they enjoy seeing the older cars. They like to say, oh I had one of those,” volunteer Marie Swanson said.

Primrose also had a carnival going on so residents and anyone in the community could eat, play games and admire classic cars during the day.