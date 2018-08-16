Tom Bang Retires After 41 Seasons as Hermantown Softball Coach

The 67-year-old has been the only head coach in the history of the Hawks softball program.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown softball program was born in 1978, almost 40 years ago. And the founding father of Hawks softball is calling it a career.

Tom Bang is retiring as head coach of the Hermantown softball team after 41 seasons. According to athletic director Beth Clark, Bang turned in his resignation letter a few weeks ago, but she said she has yet to submit the letter in hopes that Bang changes his mind.

The 67–year–old led the Hawks to 23 state tournaments and three state championships, most recently in 2009. Bang was inducted into the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame back in 2012 after racking up 710 career wins, third all-time in state history.