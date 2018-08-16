UMD Opens Free Store For Students

DULUTH, Minn. – College life isn’t always cheap, but University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) is stepping in to help.

UMD opened a store for students to get essentials they need and it’s all free.

There’s furniture, appliances and other things to furnish your home.

The items were donated from students who moved out at the end of the last school year.

One student from Bangladesh says he doesn’t have this kind of store in his home country, so he didn’t want to miss out on getting free items.

“The new students who are coming from other countries or other places; this kind of thing is very much helpful as we can get all the things necessary for us,” said UMD Student Maqsood Mansui. “And we save a lot of money. That’s the main thing.”

The free store will also open Saturday from 1 – 2:30 p.m., while also being open for move in day next Tuesday.

There’s a four item limit per day. It’s located at the Heany Service Center.