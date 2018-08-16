Volunteers Fill Backpacks For School Children

Over 100 volunteers stopped by the Iron Mug to stuff backpacks full of school supplies

DULUTH, Minn. – With school right around the corner, many students need help getting their school supplies. That’s why The Iron Mug owner Mike Letica had the idea to host a school supplies drive.

Letica posted on Facebook that he was going to host a “Fill The Backpack” drive on Thursday, hoping to fill all 250 of his backpacks but not sure what the response would be.

Within the hour of the event starting, over 100 volunteers showed up and they were able to fill all 250 backpacks full of school supplies for elementary and middle school children.

“I thought well like, there’s probably a huge need for this kind of stuff with the backpacks and all the school supplies and stuff, so I put a post on Facebook saying I’m going to have a little drive. Next thing I know we’ve got 250 backpacks, over 100 volunteers, filling these backpacks. I thought it was going to take about 4–5 hours to get this done, we got it done in less than an hour,” Letica said.

Letica plans to host another Fill The Backpack drive next Thursday, Aug. 23, hoping to fill 1,000 backpacks before their End of Summer BBQ and school supply give-away on Aug. 26. People can drop off supplies or donations to Letica at the Iron Mug at any point before that and you can learn more about the event by visiting their Facebook page.