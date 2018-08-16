Wells Fargo Employees Volunteering with Habitat for Humanity

Wells Fargo is donating $35,000 to the Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity

DULUTH, Minn.- Employees with Wells Fargo are helping build the community through a partnership with the Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity.

Wells Fargo is donating $35,000 to the Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity and the bank’s employees are picking up their tool belts building a home in Lincoln Park.

Employees we spoke with tell us they appreciate being able to make an impact in the community they call home.

“It means so much to me that our company Wells Fargo gives us the opportunity to donate our time every year and we have this opportunity with our community here in Duluth,” Wells Fargo Operations Manager Audrey Thoreson said.

Over 100 Wells Fargo employees are volunteering to help with various projects including well-needed home improvements for elderly homeowners in whats called an Age Place Repairs Program.

“Incredible folks to work with, we’ve just had so much fun together and they have blown us away with their enthusiasm and desire,” Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity executive director David Clanaugh said.

This will be the first home Western Lakes Habitat for Humanity has built in Duluth since 2008.