Aerostitch Celebrates 35 Years of Motorbike Gear Manufacturing

Come out to the "Very Boring Rally" to celebrate with a weekend full of events!

DULUTH, Minn.- A local motorbike gear manufacturing company is celebrating its 35th year of business with speakers and events all weekend long!

Aerostich in West Duluth is hosting it’s “Very Boring Rally,” as it’s called, to bring together customers from all over the nation. The company’s only location is both a manufacturing and distributing site, but they often cultivate buyers from all over with their popular online store.

Kyle Allen, marketing manager with Aerostich says the company loves honoring their customers with an event like this.

“They really are our family.”

The weekends events include live music from local bands, motorbike related movies and speakers telling their stories from riding all over the world. The last day will include a send-off breakfast before riders mount their bikes to return home.

