Aretha Franklin’s Legacy Lives On In the Northland

The music legend passed away on Thursday from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Undisputed Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin passed away this week but her legacy continues to live on across the country and right here in Duluth.

Staff from The Electric Fetus music store tell us anytime a legendary artist dies fans are rushing to buy their music.

A lot of customers are now coming to Electric Fetus to purchase those Aretha Franklin classics.

Franklin made history by becoming the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Electric Fetus employees are also playing her music in the store to honor her.

“I think she influenced so many artists in both r&b, but also rock and pop, in general,” said Electric Fetus Records Manager Cristiano Magliore. even though she passed too soon she left so much music.”

Next week Electric Fetus will receive a shipment of more Aretha Franklin records.