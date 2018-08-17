Celebrate City and Railroad History in the 43rd Annual Hoghead Festival

Proctor's annual event recognizing the railroad industry

PROCTOR, Minn.- All aboard another fun-filled weekend in the Northland! The 43rd annual Hoghead Festival is here this weekend, celebrating the railroad industry and history in the area.

From pancake breakfast, to 5ks, to street dances, to fireworks, the Hoghead Festival will have something for the whole family. Hundreds are expected to line the streets of Proctor to see the parade and celebrate with all of the local businesses.

But until then, the roads remain quiet while people behind the scenes, like Paula Peterson, president of the Proctor Lion’s Club, work to make the whole thing come alive. The Hoghead Festival is the club’s biggest annual fundraiser.

Focusing on the history of the railroad industry in the area, the festival was named after a nickname that was used for train engineers.

For more information on the events happening at the festival, visit the Hoghead Facebook page here.