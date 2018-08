Coaches Corner: Hermantown’s Mike Zagelmayer

This week we talk with the new football coach for Hermantown, Mike Zagelmayer.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we sit down with new Hermantown football coach Mike Zagelmayer, who takes over for longtime coach Daryl Illikainen. Zagelmayer is also the head coach of the Hawks baseball team.