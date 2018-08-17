Cops On a Rooftop for the Special Olympics

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department took it to the roof to help raise money for the Special Olympics.

That’s what Cops on a Rooftop is all about.

Police officers were out since 6 a.m. accepting donations.

This is all to give athletes with special needs an opportunity to compete in the sports they love.

“The police department has been a proud supporter of the Special Olympics for many, many years,” said Lieutenant Thor Trone. “It’s a good opportunity for the community to wave and see us out if nothing else.”

Every year cops on a roof top brings in about $500- $1,000 for the Special Olympics.