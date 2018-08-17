Duluth man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder

Miller Shot a 34-Year-old Woman Over Drugs

DULUTH, Minn. – A jury has found 25 year-old Joshua Leigh Miller guilty of attempted murder stemming from a home invasion and shooting on July 9, 2017.

Miller shot a 34-year-old woman in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last July telling authorities he believed the woman shorted him in a drug deal that happened the previous day.

Miller was found guilty of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Third Degree Assault, and Burglary in the First Degree.

Each count carries with it a possibility of twenty years behind bars.

A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Katie Mahnke, 41, is also facing multiple charges in the case including aiding and abetting and attempted second-degree murder.

Her trial is expected to be held in October.