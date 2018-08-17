Entrepreneur Fund Gets Big Donation from GRE

Great River Energy Donates A Million Dollars

DULUTH, Minn.- Northland entrepreneurs now have more financial resources available. Great River Energy is donating a million dollars to the Entrepreneur Fund.

That fund has been helping entrepreneurs with funding and business strategies for almost 30 years now. The million dollar check will help small business owners continue to have a big impact in their communities.

“Entrepreneurs really bring a key benefit in terms of not just economic development, but really bring community health and vitality,” said Shawn Wellnitz, CEO of the Entrepreneur Fund. “They bring jobs, they bring leadership, and they really bring, sort of a sense of new opportunity for the places that are there.”

The fund was founded back in 1984. Since then, it has helped more than 14,000 businesses and funded over $41 million in loans for area entrepreneurs.