Face of Minnesota Medical Marijuana Dies

DULUTH, Minn. – The face of the medical marijuana movement in Minnesota passed away this week at the age of 12.

Amelia Weaver of Hibbing suffered from Dravet Sydrome which caused her to have numerous seizures.

The Weaver family found that the effects of Medicinal Cannabis were extremely positive to help control Amelia’s condition.

Her family posted a message on Facebook about how special their daughter saying, “We did not take one single moment with our Amelia for granted. It was the greatest privilege of our life to be Amelia’s parents. There are no seizures in Heaven sweet girl.”