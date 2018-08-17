Friends of Duluth Public Golf Host Save Lester Scramble

Duluth's two municipal golf courses are Lester and Enger Park.

DULUTH, Minn. – Running a golf course can be expensive.

In recent years, some Duluth city leaders have pushed for closing one or both city owned courses because of financial losses.

The Friends of Duluth Public Golf hosted a fun scramble to promote saving the Lester Park Golf Course.

This is the first “Save Lester Scramble” and it’s meant to bring attention to the cause and show others how golfing in Duluth is important.

It was a day of friendly golf at the Lester Park Golf Course, but there was a specific reason these men and women were teeing off.

The Save Lester Scramble promotes the game of golf and how it’s a staple in the community.

Friends of Duluth Public Golf tell us if the city was to follow through with the possibility of selling the golf course land to developers… it would have a big impact.

“Public golf is the epitome of what Duluth is about. You’re outside, you’re active and everybody can do public golf,” said Friends of Duluth Public Golf Boardmember Dan Baumgartner. “And so it would be a real tragedy to lose this green space at a time when green spaces continue to disappear.”

The scramble had an overwhelming amount of support from fellow golfers and local businesses.

Registration closed early because of it.

They have run up hundreds of thousands of dollars in operating debt the years.

Friends of Duluth Public Golf staff say they’re working on a plan to come up with a solution and will meet with city leaders to discuss possible answers at the end of the golf season.