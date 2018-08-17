Future Doctors Earn Their White Coats

The class of 2022 has 65 students. It's the largest incoming class ever for the school.

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Medical School Duluth Campus welcomed future doctors with a white coat ceremony.

Lauren Summers says when she first saw her white coat it was kind of surreal.

“Me and all of my classmates have been working for years to get into medical school,” said Summers. “To finally be here and feel the white coat and be surrounded by classmates, it was just an awe–inspiring moment.”

The white coat represents the students taking on the responsibility of a physician.

It’s also a commitment in taking care of patients.

The students have already completed at least four years of undergraduate medical education.

“They were a select group of people out of almost 2,000 applications for these 65 spots,” said Dean Paula Termuhlen. “So it takes a lot of support to get people to that level of excellence that’ll allow them to start this journey with us.”

Inside the pockets were notes of encouragement from family members and the white coat sponsors.