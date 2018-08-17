Greyhounds Look to Build Momentum Off Last Season

With a large group of returners, Duluth East football is hopeful for the upcoming season.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth East has just finished up their first week of preseason. In the past the Greyhounds have struggled, but they are coming off of a 5–3 season with hopes of only getting better.

“Five wins, that’s the most we’ve had in a season in a while. With the sophomores that played last year and the juniors that are now seniors it just taught us everything pretty much because we weren’t accustomed to it,” said wide receiver Collin Peterson.

“We had our ups and downs at the start of the season. Once we kind of started getting rolling we got our groove going and took off from there. Injuries kind of had our season stop short going into the playoff. But this year we have a lot of guys returning with experience and so I think if we’re able to stay healthy and fight each game every week, we’ll have a good shot at a great season,” said tight end Anthony Provinzino.

With week one under their belts it’s time to really get down to business. This next week will be crucial in determining head coach Joe Hietala’s starting lineup.

“This first week of practice is just kind of getting used to conditioning and getting used to being out in the heat and even how the equipment feels. But next week is where we really find out what the football looks like because that’s the live blocking and the live tackling and if their bodies aren’t ready for it they’re going to know right away. There’s going to be soreness and stiffness. But it is ultimately where we find out who our players on Friday night are going to be,” said Hietala.