Huskies Season Ends in Game Three of Summer Collegiate World Series

Fond Du Lac got the 4-3 win, taking home the title.

DULUTH, Minn. – Down by one in the bottom of the eighth, the Duluth Huskies loaded the bases with one out, but they were unable to push any runs across, and that would seal the loss and end their season 4-3.

The Huskies took a 3-2 lead into the seventh, but the Dock Spiders would plate two runs on an Alex Henwood single, and that was all they needed to win.

Chris Gilbody and Sean Watkins each had an RBI.