Lake Superior Brewing Gives People Early Taste of Oktoberfest

Augtoberfest gives people the chance to start the celebration early.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s not quite October yet, but you can get an early taste of it this weekend at Lake Superior Brewing.

The brewery is hosting “Augtoberfest”, mainly to promote the release of their Oktoberfest beer that is now available the purchase.

“It’s Augtoberfest. So it’s August and we’re introducing our Oktoberfest beer so we’re calling it Augtoberfest. It’s a two–day celebration of our gold medal winning beer,” director of sales Walt Aplin said.

The celebration features live music, tons of food vendors including brats and of course, lots of beer.

The event continues on Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.