Local Musician Todd Eckart to Release First Album Sunday

Eckart is Set to Host an Album Release Sunday, August 19 at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – After years of songwriting, singing and saving, local musician Todd Eckart is set to host his first official CD release concert on Sunday, August 19 at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.

Ticket sales for the event will begin at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m.

The album is called “Out of the Blue,” and will focus on going back in time with songs similar to the sounds of Marty McFly, Johnny Cash, Elvis and many more great performers from the 50s and 60s.

Friday morning, Eckart stopped by FOX 21 Local News to perform his hit, “My Sweet Friend.”

On Sunday, the show will also feature special guest Aurora Baer.

