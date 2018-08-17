Try Canyoneering Up Rivers & Waterfalls!

Active Adventures: Canyoneering On The North Shore With Meteorologist Brittney Merlot

Most of us see the beautiful rivers of the north shore from the trails but have you ever wanted to climb into the river and hike upstream? In this week’s active adventures Meteorologist Brittney Merlot takes us upstream, climbing waterfalls through beautiful canyons! Get tips on how to maneuver through the streams, rocks and falls from adventurist Cheyenne in the video above.