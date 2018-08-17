UMD Men’s Basketball Releases 2018-19 Schedule

The Bulldogs begin their season with an exhibition game against the Golden Gophers.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD released the Men’s basketball schedule for the upcoming season.

The season will begin with an exhibition game against the University of Minnesota on November first. This will be the Bulldogs’ first time playing the Golden Gophers since the 2014–15 season.

The regular season will begin just 9 days later at home against St. Scholastica. The Bulldog’s begin conference games December first at St. Cloud State University.