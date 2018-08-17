Young Musicians Learn to Work Together at RISE Training Camp

The Vineyard Church holds multiple of these camps across the country.

DULUTH, Minn. – Teenagers from all over the region are in Duluth working together this weekend at the Vineyard Church.

Young musicians are spending the weekend working on their playing skills, while also learning how to play in a church band. The workshop provides the students with lessons on their instruments, playing with a group and getting more in tune with their religion.

“I hope they take away a heart or worship, or glorifying God, that’s really what I want. It’s not about just the music, it’s about using their talents and gifts to glorify God and lead other people to the presence of God,” event director Melissa Keller said.

The workshop wraps up on Saturday evening with more breakout sessions, music lessons and more taking place throughout the day.