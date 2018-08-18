Artists Show Off Work at Bayfront Park

The 9th annual even allows artists from all over the region to show off their skills.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of artists found their way to Duluth for the weekend to showcase their art in the 9th annual Art at Bayfront Park.

The artwork featured paintings, photography, jewelry, woodwork and much more.

The event gives guests the chance to have personal interactions with the artists and maybe even take home a new piece of art while the artists get the opportunity to show off their hard work.

“Getting your name out, so even if you’re not making a lot of sales, a lot of cards being handed out, and just meeting fellow artists, and getting to know people, making connections, visiting with people,” owner and artists of Angela’s Art Palette said.

Art in Bayfront Park continues on Sunday. Admission is free and there will be live music and plenty of food vendors throughout the day.