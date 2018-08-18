Food and Ferris Wheels Bring Fun to Carlton County Fair

The 127th Carlton County Fair kicked off on Thursday

BARNUM, Minn. – The 127th Carlton County Fair kicked off on Thursday and is full of food, games, animals, rides and more for the whole family to enjoy.

The fair features the favorites, old and new traditions, including horse racing, the talent show, 4H projects, demolition derby and tractor pull.

The organization and different events are what continue to bring families back year after year.

“It’s definitely a really good… they do a good job here at the Carlton County Fair with everything that goes on with the exhibits and rides, they do a really good job,” attendee Quentin Burg said.

The fair wraps up on Sunday, but there’s still plenty of action taking place on the final day. You can check out ticket information and the schedule on their website.